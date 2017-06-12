NFL Jeremy Maclin picks Ravens over B...

NFL Jeremy Maclin picks Ravens over Bills

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Receiver Jeremy Maclin has signed a two-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, who spent much of the offseason looking for a deep threat. After being cut by Kansas City earlier this month, Maclin visited Buffalo and Baltimore last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen drowns while swimming in river (Jun '08) 5 hr JustPhart 33
News Cogliano: No extension talks with Ducks, expans... 9 hr ReallyPharts 2
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... 21 hr FortyPhartsc 6
News Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ... 23 hr There pharts 4
News Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza... 23 hr Makes pharts 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Mon Believe Phart 33,163
News New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign... Mon Glad Phartss 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC