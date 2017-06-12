NFL Jeremy Maclin picks Ravens over Bills
Receiver Jeremy Maclin has signed a two-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, who spent much of the offseason looking for a deep threat. After being cut by Kansas City earlier this month, Maclin visited Buffalo and Baltimore last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen drowns while swimming in river (Jun '08)
|5 hr
|JustPhart
|33
|Cogliano: No extension talks with Ducks, expans...
|9 hr
|ReallyPharts
|2
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|21 hr
|FortyPhartsc
|6
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|23 hr
|There pharts
|4
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|23 hr
|Makes pharts
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Believe Phart
|33,163
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Mon
|Glad Phartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC