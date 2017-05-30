My future is in Premier League, says ...

My future is in Premier League, says Arsenal's Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud has dismissed speculation linking him with a move away from Arsenal and targeted winning the Premier League title with the Gunners. Giroud, 30, found his playing time reduced this past season as many of his 40 appearances for Arsenal came as a substitute - including a late cameo in the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea last week.

