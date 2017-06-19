Mourinho refutes tax fraud claims after complaint filed by Spanish prosecutors
Jose Mourinho's representatives have released documents to show he "was in compliance with all his tax obligations" after it emerged Spanish prosecutors have filed a complaint accusing the Portuguese coach of committing two crimes of tax fraud to the sum of 3.3 million euros during his time as Real Madrid coach. A statement from the Attorney General's Office confirmed to Press Association Sport that the Madrid Prosecutor's Office had lodged the papers, relating to 2011 and 2012, with the municipal court.
