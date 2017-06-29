MLB umpire Tumpane rescues woman on b...

MLB umpire Tumpane rescues woman on bridge

MLB umpire John Tumpane rescues woman on bridge MLB umpire John Tumpane saved a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://usat.ly/2ul1gl4 MLB umpire tells incredible story of how he and other bystanders prevented a woman from jumping off a bridge in Pittsburgh.

Chicago, IL

