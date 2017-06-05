Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge victims ahead of Canadian GP
A one-minute silence will be staged ahead of Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix in tribute to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack. Canadian Christine Archibald, who hailed from British Colombia, was the first victim to be named after the attack and the promoters of this weekend's Montreal race called on Formula One to hold a minute's silence in her honour.
