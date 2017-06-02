Minnesota Twins turn first triple pla...

Minnesota Twins turn first triple play in 11 years vs Angels

Read more: The China Post

The Minnesota Twins have turned their first triple play in 11 years during the fourth inning of their game against the Los Angeles Angels. The Twins made the feat look easy Thursday night after Los Angeles' Albert Pujols and Yunel Escobar opened the inning with singles against Adalberto Mejia.

Chicago, IL

