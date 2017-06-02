Minnesota Twins turn first triple play in 11 years vs Angels
The Minnesota Twins have turned their first triple play in 11 years during the fourth inning of their game against the Los Angeles Angels. The Twins made the feat look easy Thursday night after Los Angeles' Albert Pujols and Yunel Escobar opened the inning with singles against Adalberto Mejia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Who cares
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Back phartt
|33,133
|Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r...
|7 hr
|ThinkPharts
|8
|One-Armed Chiefs Coach?
|12 hr
|One Phartz
|2
|Mike Tirico to Call Thursday Night Football for...
|12 hr
|Call Phartz
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|18 hr
|Pens pharts
|5
|Minnesota Timberwolves D-League affiliate Iowa ...
|Wed
|League Phartsz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC