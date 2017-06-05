Middlesbrough set to appoint former L...

Middlesbrough set to appoint former Leeds boss Garry Monk

14 hrs ago Read more: Keighleynews.co.uk

Press Association Sport understands chairman Steve Gibson is ready to hand the former Swansea and Leeds boss a way back into the game following his Elland Road exit. It is with huge disappointment that my time at Leeds United has come to an end pic.twitter.com/Lt5ivzyJdj Monk will become Aitor Karanka's permanent replacement, after assistant Steve Agnew stepped in for the final 11 games of the season but was unable to spare the club from relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

