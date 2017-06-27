Michael Jordan, Taylor Swift salute MVP Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook has earned kudos from Michael Jordan and Taylor Swift after being honored with his first league MVP trophy at the NBA Awards show. A letter signed by Jordan and posted in an Instagram story on his Nike brand's account reads: "Congrats Russell, I got my first MVP award before my first ring, too ... keep going!" Westbrook is endorsed by the Jordan Brand.
