Michael Jordan, Taylor Swift salute M...

Michael Jordan, Taylor Swift salute MVP Russell Westbrook

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

Russell Westbrook has earned kudos from Michael Jordan and Taylor Swift after being honored with his first league MVP trophy at the NBA Awards show. A letter signed by Jordan and posted in an Instagram story on his Nike brand's account reads: "Congrats Russell, I got my first MVP award before my first ring, too ... keep going!" Westbrook is endorsed by the Jordan Brand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema... 25 min ThePhart 4
News NFC North: Offseason headlines for each team 6 hr DuhPharts 6
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr You phartsz 33,204
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... 14 hr JAN phart 7
News Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong... 14 hr A phart 4
News The Uber-Secretive Private Jet Company Hollywoo... Mon ThePharter 5
News Burns and Thornton pose nude for ESPN Body Issu... Mon Thornton phart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,927 • Total comments across all topics: 282,080,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC