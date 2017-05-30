Mexico too strong for Republic of Ireland in New Jersey international

Martin O'Neill's Republic of Ireland understudies were handed a lesson in international football as rampant Mexico powered their way to victory at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. First-half goals from Jesus Corona and Raul Jimenez and a third after the break from Carlos Vela secured a comprehensive 3-1 win for Juan Carlos Osorio's Confederations Cup-bound side against a second-best Ireland side missing their big names.

