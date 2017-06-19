McCullers solid in return as Astros top Mariners 5-2

Houston Astros' Brian McCann hits a three-RBI double to score George Springer, Josh Reddick and Carlos Correa against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a game Saturday in Seattle. SEATTLE - Josh Reddick homered, Brian McCann added a three-run double and Lance McCullers pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the disabled list to lift the Houston Astros to a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.