McCullers solid in return as Astros t...

McCullers solid in return as Astros top Mariners 5-2

8 hrs ago

Houston Astros' Brian McCann hits a three-RBI double to score George Springer, Josh Reddick and Carlos Correa against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a game Saturday in Seattle. SEATTLE - Josh Reddick homered, Brian McCann added a three-run double and Lance McCullers pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the disabled list to lift the Houston Astros to a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

