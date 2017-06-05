Massimiliano Allegri signs new deal to keep him at Juventus until 2020
Double-winning head coach Massimiliano Allegri has committed his future to Juventus just days after suffering a heavy defeat in the Champions League final. The 49-year-old Italian, who guided Juve to the Serie A title and Coppa Italia glory only to watch his team lose to Real Madrid in Saturday's European Cup final in Cardiff, will remain in charge until 2020.
