Massimiliano Allegri signs new deal t...

Massimiliano Allegri signs new deal to keep him at Juventus until 2020

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Watford Observer

Double-winning head coach Massimiliano Allegri has committed his future to Juventus just days after suffering a heavy defeat in the Champions League final. The 49-year-old Italian, who guided Juve to the Serie A title and Coppa Italia glory only to watch his team lose to Real Madrid in Saturday's European Cup final in Cardiff, will remain in charge until 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird walk-off 55 min Walk Phart 2
News Man Pleads Guilty To Murder In Burnsville Dolla... 56 min Man Phart 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr LostPhartzs 33,153
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... 2 hr FinallyPhart 6
News Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense? 4 hr lolPhartss 6
News Colin Kaepernick supporters gather in New York ... 11 hr Why pharted 29
News TRIATHLON: Playing for Cirencester Town, climbi... 12 hr Town Phart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,703 • Total comments across all topics: 281,590,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC