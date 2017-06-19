Mason Crane backed by Eoin Morgan ahe...

Mason Crane backed by Eoin Morgan ahead of likely England debut

Read more: Halstead Gazette

Hampshire's Mason Crane is expected to make his England Twenty20 international debut at his home ground on Wednesday as skipper Eoin Morgan revealed he been very impressed with the young leg-spinner. The 20-year-old was one of five uncapped players called up to the squad to take on South Africa in a three-match series.

Chicago, IL

