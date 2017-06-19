Mason Crane backed by Eoin Morgan ahead of likely England debut
Hampshire's Mason Crane is expected to make his England Twenty20 international debut at his home ground on Wednesday as skipper Eoin Morgan revealed he been very impressed with the young leg-spinner. The 20-year-old was one of five uncapped players called up to the squad to take on South Africa in a three-match series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After Georgia Election, Democrats Are Demoraliz...
|8 hr
|ThePhartse
|2
|Cosby Prosecutor Unfazed By Mistrial, Vows To T...
|20 hr
|Should phart
|6
|Bold predictions for the New Orleans Saints in ...
|Mon
|SoundsPhart
|3
|Adrian Peterson says one thing about his scouti...
|Mon
|SaysPharts
|4
|2012 NFL Free Agency: Cleveland Browns Join the... (Mar '12)
|Mon
|DryPharts
|202
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 18
|WellPhart
|12
|Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07)
|Jun 17
|There phartse
|92
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC