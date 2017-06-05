Martin O'Neill left waiting on Jonath...

Martin O'Neill left waiting on Jonathan Walters' fitness ahead of Austria clash

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill is keeping his fingers crossed after Jonathan Walters sat out training just four days before the World Cup qualifier against Austria. The 33-year-old Stoke striker was not involved in an open training session at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday morning because of a knee problem picked up earlier in the week.

Chicago, IL

