Marlins' Edinson Volquez pitches first no-hitter of season in 3-0 victory over Diamondbacks

Miami Marlins right-hander Edinson Volquez pitched the first no-hitter of the season in the majors and the first of his career during a 3-0 defeat of the Arizona Diamondbacks today in Miami. Volquez , a 33-year-old from the Dominican Republic in his 13th major league season, struck out 10 batters, walked two and faced the minimum 27 batters over nine innings on 98 pitches, 65 for strikes.

