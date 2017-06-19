Mario Balotelli signs new deal with Nice

The former Manchester City striker, who joined the French club on a free transfer from Liverpool in August, scored 15 Ligue 1 goals in 2016-17 as Lucien Favre's side finished third - earning them a place in qualifying for next season's Champions League. Nice tweeted on Sunday evening: "@ogcnice_eng are delighted to confirm that Mario #Balotelli has signed a new contract with the club."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.