Mario Balotelli signs new deal with Nice
The former Manchester City striker, who joined the French club on a free transfer from Liverpool in August, scored 15 Ligue 1 goals in 2016-17 as Lucien Favre's side finished third - earning them a place in qualifying for next season's Champions League. Nice tweeted on Sunday evening: "@ogcnice_eng are delighted to confirm that Mario #Balotelli has signed a new contract with the club."
