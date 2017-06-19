Marin Cilic tells Wimbledon rivals he...

Marin Cilic tells Wimbledon rivals he is hitting top form

14 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Former US Open champion Marin Cilic has warned his Wimbledon rivals he is playing the best tennis of his career after he beat American Stefan Kozlov at Queen's. Cilic is the only top five seed left standing at the Aegon Championships after Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic all crashed out earlier in the week.

