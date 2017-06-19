Marin Cilic and Feliciano Lopez to me...

Marin Cilic and Feliciano Lopez to meet in Aegon Championships final at Queen's

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Croydon Guardian

Fourth seed Cilic battled past Gilles Muller of Luxembourg 6-3 5-7 6-4 while Lopez came through 7-5 3-6 6-2 after a rain-interrupted encounter with Grigor Dimitrov later on Centre Court. Cilic, the world number seven, booked his place in the final at Queen's for the third time, having eventually been able to start play following a one-hour delay as the weather finally improved at the west London venue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr What phartze 33,188
News The Uber-Secretive Private Jet Company Hollywoo... 3 hr Interesting phartze 3
News Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna feeling 'weird,'... 6 hr Spell phartx 5
News Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong... 9 hr Wishing phartsz 2
News Vikings taking back the North? SKOL 14 hr Lets phartz 6
News Adrian Peterson can't stop eating seafood in Ne... 14 hr Getting phartz 11
News Vikings hire new strength and conditioning coach 14 hr Lets phartz 7
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,579 • Total comments across all topics: 282,005,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC