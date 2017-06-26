Marcus Willis edges closer to Wimbledon return with Andrej Martin scalp
The 26-year-old from Slough won six matches to reach the Championships last year, before meeting seven-time champion Roger Federer in the second round. That day Willis delighted the Centre Court crowd with some audacious shot-making, and even elicited the odd smile and nod of appreciation from the Swiss superstar, as he went down to a plucky 6-0 6-3 6-4 defeat.
