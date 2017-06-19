Manchester United in the clear over P...

Manchester United in the clear over Paul Pogba signing

Manchester United have been cleared of breaching any rules over Paul Pogba's world-record transfer from Juventus, but FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Italian club. In May football's world governing body asked for clarification on all aspects of Pogba's A 89million move to Old Trafford last summer.

