Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan returns to training after knee ligament injury

Read more: Andover Advertiser

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has taken part in a light training session as he steps up his recovery from a knee ligament injury. Gundogan has not played since he damaged ligaments in his right knee during City's home match against Watford on December 14. But he was pictured taking part in an individual session with City's medical staff at the club's training ground on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

