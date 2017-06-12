Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus says no surgery needed on fractured eye socket
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus will not require surgery on a fractured eye socket inflicted by club-mate Nicolas Otamendi last week. The Brazil international was caught by the arm of the Argentina defender during their friendly in Melbourne on Friday, and the fear was he would need an operation to repair the damage.
