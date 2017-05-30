Man Utd target Antoine Griezmann indicates he will stay at Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann on Thursday evening pledged his commitment to Atletico Madrid, after it emerged Manchester United's interest in a summer move for the France forward had cooled. The 26-year-old - linked with a host of Europe's top clubs - took to social media to indicate that he will remain at Atletico, writing : "Now more than ever #Atleti #Alltogether" alongside a photo of him celebrating while playing for the Spanish club.

