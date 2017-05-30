Man Utd target Antoine Griezmann indicates he will stay at Atletico Madrid
Antoine Griezmann on Thursday evening pledged his commitment to Atletico Madrid, after it emerged Manchester United's interest in a summer move for the France forward had cooled. The 26-year-old - linked with a host of Europe's top clubs - took to social media to indicate that he will remain at Atletico, writing : "Now more than ever #Atleti #Alltogether" alongside a photo of him celebrating while playing for the Spanish club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Cover phart
|13
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|Back phartt
|33,133
|Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r...
|15 hr
|ThinkPharts
|8
|One-Armed Chiefs Coach?
|19 hr
|One Phartz
|2
|Mike Tirico to Call Thursday Night Football for...
|19 hr
|Call Phartz
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Pens pharts
|5
|Minnesota Timberwolves D-League affiliate Iowa ...
|Wed
|League Phartsz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC