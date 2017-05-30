Man Utd target Antoine Griezmann indi...

Man Utd target Antoine Griezmann indicates he will stay at Atletico Madrid

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Hillingdon Times

Antoine Griezmann on Thursday evening pledged his commitment to Atletico Madrid, after it emerged Manchester United's interest in a summer move for the France forward had cooled. The 26-year-old - linked with a host of Europe's top clubs - took to social media to indicate that he will remain at Atletico, writing : "Now more than ever #Atleti #Alltogether" alongside a photo of him celebrating while playing for the Spanish club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14) 1 hr Cover phart 13
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr Back phartt 33,133
News Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r... 15 hr ThinkPharts 8
News One-Armed Chiefs Coach? 19 hr One Phartz 2
News Mike Tirico to Call Thursday Night Football for... 19 hr Call Phartz 2
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Thu Pens pharts 5
News Minnesota Timberwolves D-League affiliate Iowa ... Wed League Phartsz 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,697 • Total comments across all topics: 281,459,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC