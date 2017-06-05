Lukaku reveals his mind is made up regarding his future
Romelu Lukaku's future should become clearer in the coming days after the Everton striker revealed both he and his agent know his next move. The Belgium international striker, who scored 25 Premier League goals last season, rejected a new contract offer from the Toffees in March and speculation has been rife as to his next destination.
