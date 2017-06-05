Lukaku reveals his mind is made up re...

Lukaku reveals his mind is made up regarding his future

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Stalbans Review

Romelu Lukaku's future should become clearer in the coming days after the Everton striker revealed both he and his agent know his next move. The Belgium international striker, who scored 25 Premier League goals last season, rejected a new contract offer from the Toffees in March and speculation has been rife as to his next destination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colin Kaepernick supporters gather in New York ... 5 min Krapernicked 8
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... 3 hr Or Pharts 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr MyPhartz 33,145
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... 18 hr To Pharts 4
News Soccer This New England Revolution goal was ver... 20 hr WhenPhart 2
News Tennessee AD John Currie: Vols 'have to win more' Mon Spouted phartse 4
News Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14) Sun ReadsPharts 21
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC