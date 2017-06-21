Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young to become free agent
Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young declined his player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, the team announced Wednesday. Young, 32, had a player option with the Lakers for one more season that would have paid him $5.7 million.
