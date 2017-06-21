Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young t...

Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young to become free agent

10 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young declined his player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, the team announced Wednesday. Young, 32, had a player option with the Lakers for one more season that would have paid him $5.7 million.

