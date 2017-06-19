London 2012 boxer Natasha Jonas turns professional
London 2012 Olympian Natasha Jonas has signed promotional terms with Matchroom Boxing and will make her professional debut on Friday in Newcastle. The 32-year-old is to fight Poland's Monika Antonik at the Walker Activity Dome, and having also been the first British female Olympic boxer, is expected to eventually pursue a fight with Ireland's Katie Taylor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cosby Prosecutor Unfazed By Mistrial, Vows To T...
|6 hr
|Should phart
|6
|Bold predictions for the New Orleans Saints in ...
|Mon
|SoundsPhart
|3
|Adrian Peterson says one thing about his scouti...
|Mon
|SaysPharts
|4
|2012 NFL Free Agency: Cleveland Browns Join the... (Mar '12)
|Mon
|DryPharts
|202
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Sun
|WellPhart
|12
|Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07)
|Jun 17
|There phartse
|92
|Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense?
|Jun 17
|ThePharts
|31
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC