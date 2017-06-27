Lizzy Yarnold criticises omission of ...

Lizzy Yarnold criticises omission of Russians from Winter Olympic checks

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Redhillandreigatelife.co.uk

Lizzy Yarnold has criticised the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation for failing to include any Russian skeleton athletes on its official list of those who must commit to regular anti-doping checks for the Winter Olympic season. The IBSF has released the names of 35 sliders selected for its Registered Testing Pool - which requires them to guarantee their whereabouts for one hour per day of the programme's duration, via the World Anti-Doping Agency's Anti-Doping Administration and Management System .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redhillandreigatelife.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema... 50 min C Kersey 3
News NFC North: Offseason headlines for each team 3 hr DuhPharts 6
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr You phartsz 33,204
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... 10 hr JAN phart 7
News Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong... 10 hr A phart 4
News The Uber-Secretive Private Jet Company Hollywoo... Mon ThePharter 5
News Burns and Thornton pose nude for ESPN Body Issu... Mon Thornton phart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,595 • Total comments across all topics: 282,076,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC