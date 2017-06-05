Liverpool in talks with Sporting Lisbon over Martins as Salah negotiations stall

Liverpool are in talks with Sporting Lisbon regarding a deal for winger Gelson Martins as the club continue their quest to bring in a pacy attacker. The Reds have been in negotiations with Roma about Mohamed Salah, but fear being priced out of a move for the Egypt international, and Press Association Sport understands Martins is seen as a potential option.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.