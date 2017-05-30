Liam Boyce on target as Northern Irel...

Liam Boyce on target as Northern Ireland see off New Zealand

Liam Boyce scored his first Northern Ireland goal in the win over New Zealand to stake his claim for a starting berth in next week's World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan. Fresh from netting 23 times in the Scottish Premiership to finish that division's top scorer, Boyce carried his form into the international arena with a sixth-minute strike that earned Michael O'Neill's side a 1-0 success over the All Whites in Belfast.

