Liam Boyce bags early winner as Northern Ireland edge New Zealand
Liam Boyce scored his first Northern Ireland goal in the win over New Zealand to stake his claim for a starting berth in next week's World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan. Fresh from netting 23 times in the Ladbrokes Premiership to finish as that division's top scorer, Boyce carried his form into the international arena with a sixth-minute strike that earned Michael O'Neill's side a 1-0 success over the All Whites in Belfast.
