Lewis Hamilton snatches pole position in Montreal with stunning lap time

12 hrs ago

Lewis Hamilton blew away championship rival Sebastian Vettel with a phenomenal lap to secure pole position for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix. Hamilton's stunning time, the fastest seen at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, also moved the triple world champion level on 65 career pole positions with his childhood hero Ayrton Senna.

