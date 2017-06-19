Lewis Hamilton posts perfect lap to claim pole in Azerbaijan

Lewis Hamilton delivered the perfect lap at exactly the right time to leave his championship rival Sebastian Vettel firmly in the shade ahead of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Just as in Canada a fortnight previously, Hamilton made it count when it mattered the most to finish nearly half-a-second clear of his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in qualifying, with Vettel a distant fourth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.