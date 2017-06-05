Lewis Hamilton cuts Sebastian Vettel's lead with victory in Canada

Lewis Hamilton has slashed the deficit to rival Sebastian Vettel in the Formula One championship after a flawless lights-to-flag victory in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix. On the 10th anniversary of his very first victory in the sport here, Hamilton romped to his sixth win at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to move to within 12 points of Vettel in the title race.

