Leicestershire seamer Charlie Shreck hangs up his boots

The 39-year-old took 577 first-class wickets during his career, which included spells with Nottinghamshire and Kent before arriving at Grace Road in 2014. Shreck, who was suspended by the club for two games at the start of the season for using obscene language in a friendly against Loughborough University, was part of the Nottinghamshire side which won the County Championship in 2010.

