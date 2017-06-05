LeBron, Cavs end Warriors perfect postseason run in Game 4
LeBron James recorded a triple-double, Kyrie Irving scored 40 points and Cleveland outperformed the NBA's most electrifying offense in a testy Game 4 filled with technical fouls on Friday night, beating the Warriors 137-116 and ending their perfect postseason. A series that appeared to be headed for a quick conclusion is California bound for Game 5 on Monday night.
