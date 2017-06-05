Leading Off: Scherzer showing Cy Youn...

Leading Off: Scherzer showing Cy Young form once again

Don't look now, but Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer has been even better this season than when he won the National League Cy Young award a year ago - particularly over his last three starts. Scherzer is second only to Clayton Kershaw in the NL in ERA and leads the league in strikeouts .

