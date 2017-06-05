Leading Off: Scherzer showing Cy Young form once again
Don't look now, but Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer has been even better this season than when he won the National League Cy Young award a year ago - particularly over his last three starts. Scherzer is second only to Clayton Kershaw in the NL in ERA and leads the league in strikeouts .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend
|9 hr
|Remember phartzz
|2
|Anti-Muslim protesters march against Islamic la...
|9 hr
|We phartzz
|2
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Fri
|HePhartsx
|2
|Raiders, UNLV working on deal for shared use of...
|Fri
|SoundsPharrts
|4
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Fri
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Fri
|Stage phart
|2
|Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08)
|Fri
|Evidence phart
|9
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC