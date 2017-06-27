Leading Off: Kershaw starts for Dodgers

Leading Off: Kershaw starts for Dodgers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

The Los Angeles Dodgers send Clayton Kershaw to the mound for the finale of their four-game Freeway Series against the rival Angels. Kershaw is 7-0 with a 2.38 ERA in his last 10 starts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 32 min Still phartss 33,216
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) 2 hr TimePhartse 10
News Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l... 2 hr BullPhartse 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 15 hr FindPhartse 231
NBA Trade- Chris Paul traded to the Houston Roc... 15 hr TradePhartse 2
News NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim cre... 17 hr Fines Phart 2
News NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to NBC Sports ... 17 hr Racing Phart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,344 • Total comments across all topics: 282,110,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC