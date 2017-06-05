Lay off Cathro, Aaron Hughes tells cr...

Lay off Cathro, Aaron Hughes tells critics of Hearts boss

Aaron Hughes has leapt to the defence of his Hearts manager Ian Cathro, suggesting criticism of the 30-year-old has been unwarranted. Northern Ireland international Hughes, 37, will be back in Edinburgh next season after extending his short-term deal with the Jambos, who finished fifth in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

