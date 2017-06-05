Lay off Cathro, Aaron Hughes tells critics of Hearts boss
Aaron Hughes has leapt to the defence of his Hearts manager Ian Cathro, suggesting criticism of the 30-year-old has been unwarranted. Northern Ireland international Hughes, 37, will be back in Edinburgh next season after extending his short-term deal with the Jambos, who finished fifth in the Ladbrokes Premiership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|19 min
|Or Pharts
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|27 min
|MyPhartz
|33,145
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|15 hr
|To Pharts
|4
|Soccer This New England Revolution goal was ver...
|17 hr
|WhenPhart
|2
|Tennessee AD John Currie: Vols 'have to win more'
|Mon
|Spouted phartse
|4
|Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|ReadsPharts
|21
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Sun
|Bodily phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC