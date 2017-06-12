Laura Robson struggles on return to WTA Tour in Nottingham
Laura Robson admitted she found life tough on her return to the main tour as it ended in a first-round defeat to Julia Boserup at the Aegon Open in Nottingham. The 23-year-old has been playing on the ITF circuit, a level below the WTA Tour, as she continues to rebuild her career following two rounds of wrist surgery, but returned to the top tier and went down 6-4 6-3 to the American.
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cogliano: No extension talks with Ducks, expans...
|1 hr
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|9 hr
|FortyPhartsc
|6
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|11 hr
|There pharts
|4
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|11 hr
|Makes pharts
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|Believe Phart
|33,163
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|15 hr
|Glad Phartss
|2
|Los Angeles Chargers: Is Teddy Bridgewater the ...
|18 hr
|Like Phartse
|4
