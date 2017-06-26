Kyle Edmund stunned by Dan Evans' dru...

Kyle Edmund stunned by Dan Evans' drug admission

British number two Kyle Edmund admits he was lost for words after hearing his compatriot Dan Evans had failed a drugs test. Evans announced on Friday he had tested positive for cocaine at the Barcelona Open in April and the 27-year-old could now be banned for up to four years by the International Tennis Federation.

