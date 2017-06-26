Kyle Edmund stunned by Dan Evans' drug admission
British number two Kyle Edmund admits he was lost for words after hearing his compatriot Dan Evans had failed a drugs test. Evans announced on Friday he had tested positive for cocaine at the Barcelona Open in April and the 27-year-old could now be banned for up to four years by the International Tennis Federation.
