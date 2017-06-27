Kumar Sangakkara passes 1,000 runs as Surrey take charge

Kumar Sangakkara's unbeaten 180 put Surrey in charge against Yorkshire in Division One of the Specsavers County Championship at Headingley. The former Sri Lanka Test batsman hit 21 fours and four sixes in a four-hour stay at the crease as he became the first batsman to pass 1,000 championship runs this season to help Surrey declare on 516 for seven.

