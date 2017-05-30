Kristina Mladenovic survives - epic' encounter with Shelby Rogers
Kristina Mladenovic used another life at the French Open to set up an enticing fourth-round clash with defending champion Garbine Muguruza. Having defied a bad back to beat Jennifer Brady 9-7 in the third set in the first round, Mladenovic trailed Shelby Rogers 5-2 in the decider on Friday but recovered to win 7-5 4-6 8-6.
