Kristina Mladenovic survives - epic' ...

Kristina Mladenovic survives - epic' encounter with Shelby Rogers

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Wirral Globe

Kristina Mladenovic used another life at the French Open to set up an enticing fourth-round clash with defending champion Garbine Muguruza. Having defied a bad back to beat Jennifer Brady 9-7 in the third set in the first round, Mladenovic trailed Shelby Rogers 5-2 in the decider on Friday but recovered to win 7-5 4-6 8-6.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14) 7 min EveryonePharts 15
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... 1 hr Chance Phartt 2
specialized crosstrail jammed 5 hr WePhartse 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 23 hr Back phartt 33,133
News Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r... Thu ThinkPharts 8
News One-Armed Chiefs Coach? Thu One Phartz 2
News Mike Tirico to Call Thursday Night Football for... Thu Call Phartz 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,471,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC