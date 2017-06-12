Kristina Mladenovic reaches Ricoh Open quarter-finals

Second seed Kristina Mladenovic recovered from being a set down to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich into the quarter-finals of the Ricoh Open in 's-Hertogenbosch. The French world number 13 came back to record a 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory over Sasnovich to set up a last-eight meeting with seventh seed Lesia Tsurenko.

