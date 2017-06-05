Keith Urban wins big at CMT Awards, Underwood makes history
After walking away empty-handed at the Grammy Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year, Keith Urban found redemption at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, picking up four honors including video of the year for "Blue Ain't Your Color." The country star also won male video, collaborative video and social superstar of the year at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
