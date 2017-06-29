Katy Dunne sees Wimbledon hopes ended with defeat in qualifying
Britain's Katy Dunne missed out on the chance to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw after being beaten 7-5 3-6 6-2 by Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium at the Bank of England Sports Centre in Roehampton. The 22-year-old from Hemel Hemstead was looking to secure a place at SW19, having previously been handed wild-card entries by the All England Club, but despite a second-set recovery Dunne could not get past the world number 98. Van Uytvanck, who was seeded second for the qualifying tournament, had opened up a 5-2 lead in the first set before Dunne rallied to level at 5-5, but then broke the Briton again to close out 7-5.
