Juventus will allow Dani Alves to leave this summer
Juventus have agreed Dani Alves can leave the club this summer and talks are under way to secure an early release from his contract. And Alves will be clear to make his next career move providing an arrangement can be struck for his exit from Juventus, the Italian champions confirmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
