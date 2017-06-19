Juventus will allow Dani Alves to lea...

Juventus will allow Dani Alves to leave this summer

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

Juventus have agreed Dani Alves can leave the club this summer and talks are under way to secure an early release from his contract. And Alves will be clear to make his next career move providing an arrangement can be struck for his exit from Juventus, the Italian champions confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr LandedPharts 33,177
News Warren Sapp to donate brain for medical research 3 hr Donate phart 3
News Vikings taking back the North? SKOL 3 hr Taking phart 2
News Green Bay fanatic marries woman named Marie Pac... 3 hr Named phart 2
News Jerry Jones, Hall of Fame group meet Pope Franc... 4 hr Hall phart 2
News Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski Racks Up $102K Bar... 4 hr Star phart 2
News Tarrant County Constable Precinct 8 Democrats (Feb '08) 6 hr CountyPhart 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,286 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC