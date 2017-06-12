Judy Murray and Heather Stanning awar...

Judy Murray and Heather Stanning awarded OBEs in Queen's Birthday Honours

Judy Murray and Heather Stanning are among the leading sporting figures to be honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours list. Murray, the former Great Britain Fed Cup coach and mother to Wimbledon champions Andy and Jamie, will receive an OBE for services to tennis, women in sport and charity.

