Johanna Konta thinks her Wimbledon prep is still on track despite defeat

Read more: Warrington Guardian

Johanna Konta believes her Wimbledon preparations are still on track despite a disappointing Aegon Classic second-round defeat to Coco Vandeweghe. The world number seven crashed out in Birmingham after a 6-1 6-3 loss to the American, a grass-court specialist who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.

