Johanna Konta thinks her Wimbledon prep is still on track despite defeat
Johanna Konta believes her Wimbledon preparations are still on track despite a disappointing Aegon Classic second-round defeat to Coco Vandeweghe. The world number seven crashed out in Birmingham after a 6-1 6-3 loss to the American, a grass-court specialist who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sister Act at ACT
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|They phartzs
|33,181
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|11 hr
|His Phart
|4
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|18 hr
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|18 hr
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|Adrian Peterson can't stop eating seafood in Ne...
|22 hr
|SeasonPhartsz
|5
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Wed
|Was phartz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC