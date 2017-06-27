Johanna Konta not ready to win Wimbledon, says Pam Shriver
Britain's Johanna Konta is not even among the top 15 women that can win Wimbledon this year, according to former world number three Pam Shriver. Konta has never gone further than the second round at the All England Club but has enjoyed a breakthrough 18 months after reaching the Australian Open semi-finals and quarter-finals in successive years, as well as the US Open last 16 in between.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|3 min
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|ThatPhartsx
|33,218
|Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|BuyPhartsx
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|TimePhartse
|10
|Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l...
|5 hr
|BullPhartse
|2
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|18 hr
|FindPhartse
|231
|NBA Trade- Chris Paul traded to the Houston Roc...
|18 hr
|TradePhartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC