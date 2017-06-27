Johanna Konta not ready to win Wimble...

Johanna Konta not ready to win Wimbledon, says Pam Shriver

Read more: Worcester News

Britain's Johanna Konta is not even among the top 15 women that can win Wimbledon this year, according to former world number three Pam Shriver. Konta has never gone further than the second round at the All England Club but has enjoyed a breakthrough 18 months after reaching the Australian Open semi-finals and quarter-finals in successive years, as well as the US Open last 16 in between.

Chicago, IL

