Johanna Konta gets off the floor to make the Eastbourne semi-finals

Read more: Stourbridgenews.co.uk

Johanna Konta followed victory over the reigning French Open champion by recovering from a fall to defeat the world number one on the same day at the Aegon International. The 26-year-old had already impressed at Eastbourne in defeating Jelena Ostapenko 7-5 3-6 6-4 and was on her third match point against Angelique Kerber when she slipped, banged her head on the court and remained motionless for around five minutes.

