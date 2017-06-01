Jets trade former first-round pick Ca...

Jets trade former first-round pick Calvin Pryor to Browns for Demario Davis

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Jets trade former first-round pick Calvin Pryor to Browns for Demario Davis The Jets took two safeties in this year's NFL draft, and Calvin Pryor missed early OTA practices. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2srFRFI Renderings of the Rams' new stadium show it may be worth the wait.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 32 min Chosen Traveler 33,132
News Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r... 2 hr ThinkPharts 8
News One-Armed Chiefs Coach? 7 hr One Phartz 2
News Mike Tirico to Call Thursday Night Football for... 7 hr Call Phartz 2
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) 13 hr Pens pharts 5
News Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14) Wed HerPhart 9
News Minnesota Timberwolves D-League affiliate Iowa ... Wed League Phartsz 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,731 • Total comments across all topics: 281,446,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC